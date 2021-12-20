 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PepsiCo's Frito-Lay Brand Teams With LeBron James For Marketing Campaign
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 20, 2021 4:31pm   Comments
Share:
PepsiCo's Frito-Lay Brand Teams With LeBron James For Marketing Campaign

PepsiCo Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PEP) Frito-Lay division is teaming with basketball great LeBron James on a new marketing campaign for its Ruffles potato chips brand.

What Happened: The company has long distinguished the Ruffles brand from the competition by highlighting the ridges on its chips. Based on that design, the new endeavor under the “Own Your Ridges” banner will debut on Christmas Day with a television advertisement called “Ruffles D.N.A.” In this advertisement, James recalls the “ridges” that defined his life while four other individuals who overcame obstacles to succeed will also be included.

“The idea of owning your ridges and embracing what makes us all different resonates with me on a lot of levels,” said James in a press statement. “I'm excited about the depth of the ‘Ruffles D.N.A.’ campaign and being able to engage everyone with its empowering message.”

What Else Happened: As part of this new partnership, Ruffles and the PepsiCo Foundation are teaming with the LeBron James Family Foundation in a new initiative to help economically challenged communities through education, job training and other wraparound support initiatives.

"LeBron is fully committed to social change and making a positive impact on communities," said Stacy Taffet, vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "With this partnership, we look forward to the collective impact we can make in communities together."

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PEP)

Fashion Brand Coach Is The Latest To Launch NFTs In Partnership With VaynerNFT: How You Can Grab One
Has Nightfood Found a Brilliant Growth Strategy? The California Milk Advisory Board Thinks So
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Ford, Rivian Automotive, PepsiCo, Apple, DraftKings And More
PepsiCo Inc.: The Winning Streak Continues
White Castle Jumps On The Crypto Bandwagon
Pepsi Introduces First NFT Series From VaynerNFT: How You Can Grab One
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: basketball food frito-lay LeBron James Own Your RidgesNews Sports General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com