PepsiCo's Doritos To Launch New Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips
- PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) introduces new Doritos Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips that combine the classic Cool Ranch flavor with a spicy, bold crunch.
- The company plans to launch Doritos Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch just in time for the new year and can be found on store shelves at retailers nationwide.
- The product is available in 9.25oz bags for $4.79 and 2.75oz bags for $2.19.
- Price Action: PEP shares are trading lower by 0.88% at $167.93 on the last check Tuesday.
