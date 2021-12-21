 Skip to main content

PepsiCo's Doritos To Launch New Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 11:23am   Comments
  • PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEPintroduces new Doritos Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips that combine the classic Cool Ranch flavor with a spicy, bold crunch. 
  • The company plans to launch Doritos Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch just in time for the new year and can be found on store shelves at retailers nationwide.
  • The product is available in 9.25oz bags for $4.79 and 2.75oz bags for $2.19.
  • Price Action: PEP shares are trading lower by 0.88% at $167.93 on the last check Tuesday.

