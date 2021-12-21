Pioneer Power Stock Skyrockets On $12M Order For E-Bloc Product
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) has received an initial order of ~$12 million from an undisclosed mass merchandiser for its E-Bloc product.
- The award represents 62 E-Bloc units and is part of a proposed program whereby the merchandiser expects to eventually equip ~500 of its stores with E-Bloc type product.
- The company expects the order to double sales in its T&D Solutions business in FY22.
- "We are building on the success demonstrated with several pilot orders for this customer and others throughout the second half of 2021," commented Nathan Mazurek, Pioneer's Chairman and CEO.
- Price Action: PPSI shares are trading higher by 36.9% at $9.68 during the premarket session on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
