MINISO Adopts $200M Share Buyback Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 8:18am   Comments
MINISO Adopts $200M Share Buyback Program
  • MINISO Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: MNSOboard of directors has authorized a share repurchase program for up to $200 million of its shares.
  • The buyback program will be effective until September 21, 2022.
  • The company intends to fund repurchase from surplus cash on its balance sheet.
  • MINISO held $952.7 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: MNSO shares are trading higher by 8.65% at $10.30 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

