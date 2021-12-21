MINISO Adopts $200M Share Buyback Program
- MINISO Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: MNSO) board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program for up to $200 million of its shares.
- The buyback program will be effective until September 21, 2022.
- The company intends to fund repurchase from surplus cash on its balance sheet.
- MINISO held $952.7 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: MNSO shares are trading higher by 8.65% at $10.30 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
