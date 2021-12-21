 Skip to main content

65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 5:25am   Comments
Gainers

  • Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) shares climbed 240.2% to close at $11.26 on Monday after the company reported addition to the Russell 2000 Index.
  • Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE: BRG) surged 76.2% to close at $27.20. Blackstone agreed to buy Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a deal valued at $3.6 billion, extending its push into U.S. rental housing.
  • Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) rose 69.3% to settle at $2.15 after the company announced a liver cancer patient was cleared of all cancer lesions.
  • Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) shares jumped 34.9% to close at $27.04 after the company announced it would be acquired by BillerundKorsnas for $27 per share.
  • AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) gained 33.7% to settle at $11.31.
  • AeroClean Technologies recently announced plans to install Pūrgo devices at MADabolic Jupiter.
  • Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) jumped 28.9% to settle at $12.63. Cue Health recently appointed Nitin Duggal as its first Chief Marketing Officer.
  • Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) rose 28% to settle at $3.79. Citigroup maintained Galera Therapeutics with a Buy and raised the price target from $11 to $20.
  • BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) gained 26.9% to close at $3.30. BioDelivery Sciences said the US District Court issued opinion in favor of the company in patent litigation against Alvogen.
  • Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) climbed 23.5% to settle at $13.52 after gaining 18% on Friday.
  • Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) gained 22.9% to close at $6.70.
  • HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) jumped 21.5% to settle at $3.56. Benchmark initiated coverage on BioTelemetry with a Speculative Buy rating and announced a price target of $9.
  • Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: LCTX) gained 21.2% to close at $2.57. Lineage Cell Therapeutics entered into an exclusive worldwide collaboration and license agreement with Roche Holdings’ Genentech to develop and commercialize retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cell therapy.
  • Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) jumped 20.7% to settle at $8.15. Evercore ISI Group recently initiated coverage on Innovid with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $10.
  • StarTek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT) climbed 20.6% to settle at $4.75.
  • The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) gained 19.6% to close at $7.63.
  • Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) rose 19.5% to close at $2.70. Quotient recently won a $77 million Defense Logistics Agency contract.
  • Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL) surged 19% to settle at $6.44.
  • Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) gained 17.7% to close at $3.79 after the company announced the SEMARNAT granted a twelve year extension of the environmental impact authorization at the San Jose Mine, located in Oaxaca, Mexico.
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) surged 17.6% to settle at $2.54. Aridis Pharmaceuticals recently reported a Q3 loss of $1.94 per share.
  • New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE: NEWP) gained 17.6% to close at $3.01.
  • Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TALS) jumped 17.3% to settle at $14.85 after the stock was added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index.
  • Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) gained 16.9% to close at $3.88.
  • Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) rose 15.8% to close at $45.35 after the company's Caplyta was approved by the FDA for bipolar depression.
  • Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) gained 15.2% to settle at $16.57.
  • Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMEA) surged 14.4% to close at $8.26. Oppenheimer recently initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $22.
  • Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) gained 14.1% to settle at $5.99.
  • Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLZE) surged 13.6% to close at $19.49.
  • Backblaze recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.32 per share.
  • BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP) rose 13.3% to close at $14.63. BP announced agreement to acquire remaining stake in BP Midstream Partners, Reuters reported.
  • TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) jumped 13.1% to settle at $14.65.
  • Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) jumped 12% to settle at $3.63. Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from Market Perform to Strong Buy.
  • Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) gained 11.9% to close at $26.26 after HC Wainwright & Co maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $52 to $62. Calliditas Therapeutics recently announced it was granted by the FDA accelerated approval of TARPEYO to reduce proteinuria in lgA nephropathy.
  • GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) climbed 11.1% to settle at $1.40 after dipping 23% on Friday. GBS recently announced application for FDA breakthrough device designation to fast track rapid saliva glucose test.
  • CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) gained 10% to close at $50.94. First Citizens recently announced receipt of regulatory approvals for deal with CIT.
  • argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) jumped 9% to settle at $337.51 after the company announced the FDA approved VYVGART for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis in adult patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor antibody positive.
  • KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) gained 6.8% to close at $8.31 as the company reported authorization of $50 million buyback.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) shares tumbled 48% to close at $2.59 on Monday after reporting topline results for Phase III Ri-CoDIFy study for C. Difficile infection. The company said Ri-CoDIFy did not meet primary endpoint.
  • Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) dropped 35.1% to settle at $11.50.
  • Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) fell 23.6% to settle at $3.14.
  • Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) fell 21% to close at $5.09 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE: ID) fell 19.2% to settle at $2.15.
  • Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) declined 18.8% to close at $3.25 amid post-IPO volatility.
  • Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) dropped 18.5% to close at $2.60. Bellerophon Therapeutics jumped around 35% on Friday after topline data from Phase 2 study (PULSE-PHPF-002) evaluating the acute hemodynamic benefit of INOpulse via right heart catheterization for pulmonary hypertension associated with sarcoidosis (PH-Sarc).
  • Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA) dropped 18.1% to close at $20.27. Vera Therapeutics recently reported the purchase of monoclonal antibody from Pfizer.
  • Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) declined 18.1% to settle at $12.21.
  • Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) fell 17.8% to close at $5.37.
  • Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) shares dropped 17.7% to settle at $2.05. Blue Star Foods recently announced plans to acquire the assets of Gault Seafood, LLC.
  • CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) shares declined 16.1% to close at $3.86.
  • Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) dropped 15.9% to settle at $7.26.
  • Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) fell 15.5% to settle at $10.63.
  • Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) dropped 15.3% to close at $47.38.
  • Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) shares declined 15.2% to settle at $9.97.
  • Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) fell 15.1% to close at $4.27. Spruce Biosciences shares jumped more than 102% on Friday after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $15 price target.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) dropped 15% to settle at $36.77.
  • Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) fell 15% to close at $3.75.
  • Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) fell 14.9% to close at $3.14.
  • Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVL) fell 14.5% to close at $19.54.
  • ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG) fell 14.1% to close at $21.71. The company recently disclosed two significant new features to the ForgeRock Identity Cloud called Organizations and Themed User Journeys.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) fell 13.7% to close at $10.87. Stronghold Digital Mining said it acquired 9,080 bitcoin miners and secured $54 million equipment financing.
  • Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) dropped 12.6% to settle at $2.08.
  • Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK) fell 12.3% to close at $11.38 after rising around 5% on Friday.
  • Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ: AUID) fell 10.8% to close at $14.92.
  • Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) declined 10.8% to close at $10.13.
  • Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) shares fell 9.6% to close at $5.17. China summoned Zhihu for unlawful release of information.
  • California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) fell 9% to close at $38.63.
  • Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) shares fell 8.4% to close at $0.6764. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares climbed 12% on Friday after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $4 price target.

