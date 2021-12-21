Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The current account report for the third quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. After a $190.3 billion gap in the second quarter, analysts expect a bigger deficit of $204.8 billion for the third quarter.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
