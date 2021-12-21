 Skip to main content

Tesla, AMC And This Chipmaker Are Seeing The Highest Interest On WallStreetBets Today

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 2:55am   Comments
Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Tuesday.

What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 632 mentions as at press time, followed by Tesla with 203 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) and chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 128 and 114 mentions, respectively.

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Why It Matters: Tesla’s shares fell on Monday along with the shares of other electric vehicle companies after President Joe Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ plan, which includes significant incentives for the EV sector, suffered a setback.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced on Sunday that he will not support the plan.

Micron Technology is seeing high interest on the forum after the memory-chip maker reported better-than-expected earnings results for the first quarter.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 3.5% lower in Monday’s regular trading session at $29.12, but rose 0.4% in the after-hours session to $903.50.

Read Next: Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Host A 'Grand Opening Party' For Giga Texas

Photo: Courtesy of Andrzej Barabasz via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

