Louisiana-Pacific Plans For New SmartSide ExpertFinish Facility
Louisiana-Pacific Corp (NYSE: LPX) plans to build a new LP SmartSide ExpertFinish prefinishing facility on 75 acres in the Town of Bath, New York.
- The new facility, contingent upon site acquisition and permitting, will be designed for future expansions and join the company's three existing siding prefinishing facilities, namely LP Roaring River, LP Green Bay, and LP St. Louis.
- The company targets opening the new facility in 3Q23 and expects to add more than 60 new jobs to the Steuben County community.
- "LP's prefinished siding product, ExpertFinish, has seen phenomenal growth since launching in 2020," commented LP Executive Vice President Siding Neil Sherman.
- Price Action: LPX shares are trading lower by 4.03% at $71.71 on the last check Monday.
