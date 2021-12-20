 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CNH Industrial's IVECO, Plus Plan Autonomous Trucking Pilot In Europe, China
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 1:14pm   Comments
Share:
CNH Industrial's IVECO, Plus Plan Autonomous Trucking Pilot In Europe, China
  • CNH Industrial NV's (NYSE: CNHI) commercial vehicles brand IVECO has joined Plus (formerly Plus.ai), a provider of self-driving truck technology, as their European partner for the launch of a pilot in Europe and China.
  • The partnership will validate and integrate Plus's autonomous trucking technology with IVECO's latest-generation S-WAY heavy-duty truck.
  • "This is in line with our customer-centric view of a more automated and safe truck aiming at improving productivity and reducing operating costs," commented Marco Liccardo, designated Chief Technology & Digital Officer of Iveco Group.
  • Price Action: CNHI shares are trading lower by 2.68% at $17.24 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CNHI)

CNH Industrial's IVECO, Air Liquide Partner To Develop Hydrogen Mobility In Europe
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 7, 2021
Bernstein Sees 16% Upside In CNH Industrial
CNH Industrial Acquires Software Engineering Specialist NX9 For Undisclosed Sum
CNH Industrial's IVECO To Supply 1,064 Gas-Powered S-WAY Trucks To Amazon
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com