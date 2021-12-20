CNH Industrial's IVECO, Plus Plan Autonomous Trucking Pilot In Europe, China
- CNH Industrial NV's (NYSE: CNHI) commercial vehicles brand IVECO has joined Plus (formerly Plus.ai), a provider of self-driving truck technology, as their European partner for the launch of a pilot in Europe and China.
- The partnership will validate and integrate Plus's autonomous trucking technology with IVECO's latest-generation S-WAY heavy-duty truck.
- "This is in line with our customer-centric view of a more automated and safe truck aiming at improving productivity and reducing operating costs," commented Marco Liccardo, designated Chief Technology & Digital Officer of Iveco Group.
- Price Action: CNHI shares are trading lower by 2.68% at $17.24 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.