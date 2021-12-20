 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mesa Airlines Reports 23% Block Hours Growth In November
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 9:42am   Comments
Share:
Mesa Airlines Reports 23% Block Hours Growth In November
  • Mesa Air Group Inc's (NASDAQ: MESAMesa Airlines reported 28,465 block hours in November 2021, an increase of 23% year-over-year, attributable to continued increased flying and the relaxation of certain COVID restrictions.
  • The company reported a controllable completion factor of 98.58% and 98.48% for its American and United operations, respectively.
  • Departures in November 2021 increased 22.1% to 14,532 compared to 11,906 in November 2020.
  • Block hours in November for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) operations grew 5.9% Y/Y, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) operations increased by 37.9% Y/Y.
  • Meanwhile, Block hours in November declined 7.3%, and Departures fell 6.5% versus October 2021.
  • Price Action: MESA shares are trading lower by 5.97% at $5.20 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MESA)

Mesa Air Group's Debt Overview
50 Biggest Movers From Friday
36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 10, 2021
Mid-Day Market Update: Oracle Gains Following Upbeat Q2 Results; Angion Biomedica Shares Drop
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com