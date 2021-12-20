Mesa Airlines Reports 23% Block Hours Growth In November
- Mesa Air Group Inc's (NASDAQ: MESA) Mesa Airlines reported 28,465 block hours in November 2021, an increase of 23% year-over-year, attributable to continued increased flying and the relaxation of certain COVID restrictions.
- The company reported a controllable completion factor of 98.58% and 98.48% for its American and United operations, respectively.
- Departures in November 2021 increased 22.1% to 14,532 compared to 11,906 in November 2020.
- Block hours in November for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) operations grew 5.9% Y/Y, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) operations increased by 37.9% Y/Y.
- Meanwhile, Block hours in November declined 7.3%, and Departures fell 6.5% versus October 2021.
- Price Action: MESA shares are trading lower by 5.97% at $5.20 on the last check Monday.
