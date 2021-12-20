 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Shoe Carnival Adopts $50M Share Buyback Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2021 7:04am   Comments
Share:
Shoe Carnival Adopts $50M Share Buyback Program
  • Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ: SCVL) said its Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program for up to $50 million of its outstanding common stock, effective January 1, 2022.
  • The new share repurchase program will replace an existing $50 million share repurchase program authorized on December 15, 2020, which will expire on December 31, 2021.
  • The Board also approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share, payable on January 24, 2022, to shareholders of record on January 10, 2022.
  • Shoe carnival held $191.2 million in cash and equivalents as of October 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: SCVL shares closed 1.99% higher at $37.97 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SCVL)

Shoe Carnival Acquires Shoe Station For $67M
Recap: Shoe Carnival Q3 Earnings
Shoe Carnival: Q3 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For November 17, 2021
Earnings Preview: Shoe Carnival
A Look Into Shoe Carnival's Price Over Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com