The Improbable Bet: How One Lucky NFL Fan Turned $50 Into $450K

One bettor may know the National Football League better than anyone else... or just have some great luck on their side.

What Happened: A $50 bet placed with Caesars Sportsbook paid out a significant amount to one user who managed to guess the right side of 14 different NFL matchups betting on the spread. Caesars Sportsbook is owned by Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR).

Here are the bets that were placed on the 14-leg parlay:

Minnesota Vikings -3 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3 vs. Buffalo Bills

New Orleans Saints -6 vs. New York Jets

San Francisco 49ers +1 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans -9 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Dallas Cowboys -4 vs. Washington Football Team

Baltimore Ravens +2.5 vs. Cleveland Browns

Kansas City Chiefs -9.5 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos -8 vs. Detroit Lions

Atlanta Falcons +3 vs. Carolina Panthers

Seattle Seahawks -7.5 vs. Houston Texans

Green Bay Packers -12.5 vs. Chicago Bears

St. Louis Rams Moneyline vs. Arizona Cardinals

Related Link: NFL Signs Deals With Caesars, DraftKings, Fanduel For Official Partnerships

Why It’s Important: The 14-leg parlay is incredibly rare to hit. Most in the sports space can’t even predict the winner of each NFL matchup for the week, let alone picking when the spread is involved.

Week 14 also featured two games that went to overtime with the Buccaneers and 49ers pulling out wins in extra time.

Caesars highlighted the win on its Twitter account, which showed that a $50 bet placed on the 14-leg parlay paid out $454,563.27, a huge return on investment for one lucky bettor.

Week 15 has already started with the Thursday Night Football matchup seeing the Chiefs beat the Chargers in overtime. A 12-leg parlay on the remaining games currently pays $117,189.67 on a $50 bet selecting the favorites and the spread in each matchup.

CZR Price Action: Shares are up 2% to $87.33 on Friday. Wells Fargo maintained an Overweight rating while also lowering the price target from $145 to $127.