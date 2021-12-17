 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Improbable Bet: How One Lucky NFL Fan Turned $50 Into $450K
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 17, 2021 3:45pm   Comments
Share:
The Improbable Bet: How One Lucky NFL Fan Turned $50 Into $450K

One bettor may know the National Football League better than anyone else... or just have some great luck on their side.

What Happened: A $50 bet placed with Caesars Sportsbook paid out a significant amount to one user who managed to guess the right side of 14 different NFL matchups betting on the spread. Caesars Sportsbook is owned by Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR).

Here are the bets that were placed on the 14-leg parlay:

  • Minnesota Vikings -3 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3 vs. Buffalo Bills
  • New Orleans Saints -6 vs. New York Jets
  • San Francisco 49ers +1 vs. Cincinnati Bengals
  • Tennessee Titans -9 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Dallas Cowboys -4 vs. Washington Football Team
  • Baltimore Ravens +2.5 vs. Cleveland Browns
  • Kansas City Chiefs -9.5 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
  • Denver Broncos -8 vs. Detroit Lions
  • Atlanta Falcons +3 vs. Carolina Panthers
  • Seattle Seahawks -7.5 vs. Houston Texans
  • Green Bay Packers -12.5 vs. Chicago Bears
  • St. Louis Rams Moneyline vs. Arizona Cardinals

Related Link: NFL Signs Deals With Caesars, DraftKings, Fanduel For Official Partnerships 

Why It’s Important: The 14-leg parlay is incredibly rare to hit. Most in the sports space can’t even predict the winner of each NFL matchup for the week, let alone picking when the spread is involved.

Week 14 also featured two games that went to overtime with the Buccaneers and 49ers pulling out wins in extra time.

Caesars highlighted the win on its Twitter account, which showed that a $50 bet placed on the 14-leg parlay paid out $454,563.27, a huge return on investment for one lucky bettor.

Week 15 has already started with the Thursday Night Football matchup seeing the Chiefs beat the Chargers in overtime. A 12-leg parlay on the remaining games currently pays $117,189.67 on a $50 bet selecting the favorites and the spread in each matchup.

CZR Price Action: Shares are up 2% to $87.33 on Friday. Wells Fargo maintained an Overweight rating while also lowering the price target from $145 to $127.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CZR)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Macau And Las Vegas Gaming Revenues Are Headed In Opposite Directions: What's Next?
4 Potential Winners In An Oakland A's Move To Las Vegas
What's Driving The Sell-Off In Online Gaming Stocks?
Reallocating Could be Contributing to Volatility as Investors Move from Pandemic Plays to Focus on Value
Market Leadership Up for Grabs as Q4 Sees Increased Volatility
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Caesars Sportsbook casino stocks National Football League nflNews Sports Top Stories General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com