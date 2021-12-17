 Skip to main content

Read What White Diamond Research Thinks Of Ipsidy
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 12:42pm   Comments
  • Ipsidy Inc (NASDAQ: AUID) appreciated 300% over the last year after its Nasdaq uplisting, White Diamond Research said.
  • White Diamond attributed the rally to "hype regarding its selfie identity verification program."
  • However, in a new report, the short seller claims that Ipsidy management "misleads investors claiming that AUID is a pure-play SaaS business" although "none of its revenues have been from its SaaS product (Identity as a Service - IDaaS) and 70% are from low tech, legacy businesses."
  • The AUID story is " similar to that of cybersecurity company Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ: INTZ), one of our most successful short ideas."
  • White Diamond set a price target of $1.50 on Ipsidy, implying an 89.7% downside to the December 15 closing price of $14.59.
  • The stock dropped on December 16 following the short report.
  • Price Action: AUID shares traded higher by 13.1% at $14.86 on the last check Friday.

