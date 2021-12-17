 Skip to main content

Sidus Space Signs Contracts With NASA, Mission Helios For Combined Value Of $1M
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2021 11:47am   Comments
  • Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDU), the recently listed Space-as-a-Service satellite company, has secured a contract from NASA to support the Astra program, and another from Mission Helios, a space-based blockchain technology company, for space services with a combined value of $1 million.
  • NASA's Autonomous Systems Lab (ASL) team will join Sidus Space to integrate and demonstrate Advanced Exploration Systems (AES) derived autonomous operations in a spaceflight environment.
  • Sidus Space will provide launch and integration services for the ERC-20 token community, Mission Helios.
  • Under the agreement, Sidus Space will provide launch and mission services to test the first-ever blockchain-based 1U satellite imagery system aboard the multi-mission LizzieSat platform.
  • Price Action: SIDU shares are trading lower by 1.06% at $11.25 on the last check Friday.

