EXCLUSIVE: Wejo Extends Partnership With Mercedes-Benz To Accomplish Smart City Goals

Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ: WEJO) is expanding its partnership with Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services GmbH to new use cases to move closer to accomplishing a truly Smart City.

What Happened: The new Wejo partnership expands the reach of EU mobility solutions to enhance driver experience and de-congest parking infrastructure.

The live flow of anonymized vehicle data will stream 10-14 million unique parking events daily from Mercedes-Benz vehicles in the EU.

This expanded partnership builds off the Wejo neutral server program.

Related: Wejo Provides a Business Update on Progress for 2021

Why It Matters: The consolidated partnership brings first-to-market livestream access to parking event data into Wejo's data environment to help any Smart City Mobility Services Provider or Infrastructure Operator identify parking opportunities and cities.

With millions of vehicles around the globe, the realization of "live" data furthers Wejo's data-driven solutions and delivers new value to a growing mobility ecosystem.

Price Action: WEJO shares closed lower by 10.91% at $4.90 on Thursday.