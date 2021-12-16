 Skip to main content

Mattel To Develop Family Drama 'Christmas Balloon' Into Live-Action Motion Picture
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 12:55pm   Comments
  • Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MATplans to develop the family drama Christmas Balloon into a live-action motion picture.
  • Gabriela Revilla Lugo (A Million Little Things) will write the original screenplay based on a true story.
  • McKeon and Ivan Sanchez, Creative Executive, will lead the project for Mattel Films. Chris Lemos and Luis Guerrero (Beneath Us, The War Below) of Vital Pictures will produce.
  • Christmas Balloon marks the 14th Mattel Film in development. The film follows a young girl, Dáyami, living in a Mexican border town who tries to send her Christmas list to Santa tied to a balloon.
  • Price Action: MAT shares are trading higher by 1.47% at $20.99 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

