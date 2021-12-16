Mattel To Develop Family Drama 'Christmas Balloon' Into Live-Action Motion Picture
- Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) plans to develop the family drama Christmas Balloon into a live-action motion picture.
- Gabriela Revilla Lugo (A Million Little Things) will write the original screenplay based on a true story.
- McKeon and Ivan Sanchez, Creative Executive, will lead the project for Mattel Films. Chris Lemos and Luis Guerrero (Beneath Us, The War Below) of Vital Pictures will produce.
- Christmas Balloon marks the 14th Mattel Film in development. The film follows a young girl, Dáyami, living in a Mexican border town who tries to send her Christmas list to Santa tied to a balloon.
