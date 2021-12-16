 Skip to main content

Verizon, Google Cloud Partner For Autonomous Robots
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 1:58pm   Comments
  • Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) bonded with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud to employ its 5G network and the tech major's computing power for autonomous robots and smart factories.
  • Verizon's telecom gear supplier Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) will pilot the new service at its 5G smart factory in the U.S.
  • A camera attached to an autonomous mobile robot will scan packages to maintain inventory. The robot will send details over 5G to an inventory management system using computer vision, providing real-time analytics.
  • Telecom companies have been bonding with tech firms to automate businesses and factories to lower costs and speed up data traffic through private 5G networks that do not jiggle for speed with others on a public network, Reuters reports.
  • Price Action: VZ shares traded higher by 3.63% at $52.38 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

