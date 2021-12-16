 Skip to main content

Stryve Foods Stock Pops On Broadened Distribution Deal With Costco, Walmart
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2021 11:01am   Comments
Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ: SNAX) has signed new agreements for the 2022 expansion of its domestic U.S. distribution footprint and product line penetration with Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT).

  • Select Stryve Biltong, and Vacadillos products will be available every day at Costco warehouses in Arizona and business centers nationwide, doubling Stryve's previous Costco distribution. 
  • As part of the expansion, Costco will begin carrying the 12 oz Hickory flavor of Stryve Biltong amongst its healthy and nutritious Stryve and Vacadillos offerings.
  • At Walmart, Stryve is set to add in April two new Vacadillos Carne Seca SKUs (Chili Lime and Habanero) and a Stryve Biltong multipack to its array of products offered at Walmart Supercenters.
  • Stryve's total retail footprint stands at more than 30,000 retail locations.
  • Price Action: SNAX shares are trading higher by 19% at $4.00 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

