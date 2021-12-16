A Look Into Financial Services Sector Value Stocks

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the financial services sector:

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) - P/E: 8.79 Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) - P/E: 8.81 Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) - P/E: 6.02 Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) - P/E: 8.12 Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) - P/E: 8.48

This quarter, Community Financial experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.1 in Q2 and is now 1.12. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.89%, which has increased by 0.16% from 1.73% in the previous quarter.

Norwood Financial saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.7 in Q2 to 0.85 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.1%, which has decreased by 0.02% from 4.12% last quarter.

Meridian's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 1.52, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.33. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.71%, which has increased by 0.76% from last quarter's yield of 1.95%.

This quarter, Unity Bancorp experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.8 in Q2 and is now 0.9. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.51%, which has decreased by 0.05% from 1.56% in the previous quarter.

Hanmi Financial has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.86, which has increased by 19.44% compared to Q2, which was 0.72. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.67%, which has increased by 1.07% from 2.6% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.