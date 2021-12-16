Esports To Be Exclusive Data Provider For Turnt Gaming's NFT Fighting Simulator
- Esports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: EBET) has signed a non-binding letter of intent with Turnt Gaming to be the exclusive esports data provider for Taunt Battleworld. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- Taunt Battleworld is a skill-based fighting game simulator built on Polygon's blockchain solution and will feature NFT's of boxing icons, Floyd Mayweather and Deontay Wilder.
- The game is expected to be released in early 2022.
- Esports Technologies will provide odds, game balancing, outcome math, and logic models to power Taunt Battleworld.
- Price Action: EBET shares are trading higher by 0.95% at $18.13 on the last check Thursday.
