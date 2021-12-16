Tesla, Apple And This Chipmaker Are Seeing The Highest Interest On WallStreetBets Today

Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Thursday.

What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 689 mentions as at press time, followed by Tesla with 216 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Graphics chipmaker Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) and tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 171 and 167 mentions, respectively.

Why It Matters: It was reported on Wednesday that Tesla's newest software update can now tell customers when their tire tread is low, or when a tire rotation is recommended.

Tesla has also secured regulatory approval for three more models in India as it moves close to launch in the world’s fifth-largest auto market.

Apple’s shares gained almost 3% on Wednesday, rising along with other tech stocks in a relief rally after the Federal Reserve said it will be accelerating its monthly asset purchase tapering, as expected by the market.

Price Action: Tesla’s shares closed 1.8% higher in Wednesday’s regular trading session at $975.99 and further gained 1.4% in the after-hours session to $990.00.

