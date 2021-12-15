 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla's Newest Software Update Shows When Tires Need Rotating

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 12:10pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla's Newest Software Update Shows When Tires Need Rotating

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is well-known for sending software updates that improve its vehicles long after customers have taken delivery. What few people realize is these updates come to customer cars for free.

As shared by Drive Tesla Canada, Tesla's newest software update version 2021.44.5 can now tell customers when their tire tread is low, or when the tread is uneven and a tire rotation is recommended. A new error message appears on your screen telling the driver if the car suspects something is off about the current tire tread. 

As a tire loses tread, it gets slightly smaller, changing the number of rotations it makes at a given speed. If tires have different wear on them, they will rotate at different speeds. The car can then advise the driver to get an inspection at Tesla or another qualified tire shop to make sure everything is alright.

This could end up saving Tesla drivers money. If a person is does not know of uneven tire wear, it can get to the point that some or all tires must be replaced. If caught in time, a simple tire rotation could keep the tires driving for many more miles. 

Customers will automatically receive this update over the next few weeks. To ensure it is received, their vehicles should be connected to Wi-Fi. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Dogecoin Records 148% Surge In Large Transactions Over 24 Hours
Cathie Wood Adds UFC Parent Endeavor To ETF: What Investors Should Know
Paris Taxi Company Pulls Tesla Model 3 From Streets After Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 20 Injured
DOGE Developer Mints 'First NFT' On Dogecoin Blockchain
EVs Driving Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries. This Company Is Working on Recycling Them
Is Enthusiasm Over Tesla Merch News Over? Why Dogecoin Is Slumping Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehiclesTech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com