Tesla's Newest Software Update Shows When Tires Need Rotating

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is well-known for sending software updates that improve its vehicles long after customers have taken delivery. What few people realize is these updates come to customer cars for free.

As shared by Drive Tesla Canada, Tesla's newest software update version 2021.44.5 can now tell customers when their tire tread is low, or when the tread is uneven and a tire rotation is recommended. A new error message appears on your screen telling the driver if the car suspects something is off about the current tire tread.

As a tire loses tread, it gets slightly smaller, changing the number of rotations it makes at a given speed. If tires have different wear on them, they will rotate at different speeds. The car can then advise the driver to get an inspection at Tesla or another qualified tire shop to make sure everything is alright.

This could end up saving Tesla drivers money. If a person is does not know of uneven tire wear, it can get to the point that some or all tires must be replaced. If caught in time, a simple tire rotation could keep the tires driving for many more miles.

Customers will automatically receive this update over the next few weeks. To ensure it is received, their vehicles should be connected to Wi-Fi.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.