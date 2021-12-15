What's Up With AMC Entertainment's Stock Today?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is trading relatively flat Wednesday amid continued volatility in the name stemming from retail investor interest and omicron variant concerns.

The omicron variant is reportedly spreading faster than any other COVID-19 variant. Uncertainty is weighing on the theater chain, as a resurgence of the coronavirus could slow the reopening.

AMC Entertainment is trading at normal volume levels. The average session volume is about 44 million. Wednesday's trading volume was about 34 million at publication time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Jim Cramer took to Twitter Wednesday saying AMC Entertainment and GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) "represent a vestige."

AMC and GME remain drains. I think that AMC and Gamestop represent a vestige. I had hoped that the buyers of Gamestop would have taken profits and moved on; I know i said sell at $400 but if it bounces sell again. — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) December 15, 2021

AMC Entertainment is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates or has interests in theatres located in the United States and Europe.

AMC Price Action: AMC Entertainment has traded as high as $72.62 and as low as $1.91 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 0.33% at $24.58 at time of publication.

