What's Up With AMC Entertainment's Stock Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 15, 2021 3:43pm
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is trading relatively flat Wednesday amid continued volatility in the name stemming from retail investor interest and omicron variant concerns.

The omicron variant is reportedly spreading faster than any other COVID-19 variant. Uncertainty is weighing on the theater chain, as a resurgence of the coronavirus could slow the reopening. 

AMC Entertainment is trading at normal volume levels. The average session volume is about 44 million. Wednesday's trading volume was about 34 million at publication time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Jim Cramer took to Twitter Wednesday saying AMC Entertainment and GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) "represent a vestige."

AMC Entertainment is involved in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates or has interests in theatres located in the United States and Europe.

AMC Price Action: AMC Entertainment has traded as high as $72.62 and as low as $1.91 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 0.33% at $24.58 at time of publication.

Photo: Ernesto Andrade from Flickr.

