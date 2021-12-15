 Skip to main content

Why Eli Lilly Shares Are Rising Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 15, 2021 9:10am   Comments
Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) is trading higher Wednesday after the company highlighted its growth strategy and issued guidance above estimates.

Eli Lilly expects full-year 2021 adjusted earnings to be in a range of $8.15 to $8.20 per share versus the estimate of $7.13 per share. The company expects 2021 revenue to be in a range of $28 billion to $28.3 billion.

Eli Lilly Expects full-year 2022 adjusted earnings to be in a range of $8.50 to $8.65 per share. The company expects 2022 revenue to be in a range of $27.8 billion to $28.3 billion.

"We believe the continued uptake of our key growth products – which we expect will account for more than two-thirds of core business revenue in 2022 – coupled with our anticipated upcoming launches will allow Lilly to deliver top-tier, volume-driven revenue growth through at least 2030," said Anat Ashkenazi, senior vice president and CFO of Eli Lilly.

See Also: Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Surges After $1.5B Cancer Pact With Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, endocrinology, oncology and immunology.

LLY Price Action: Eli Lilly has traded as high as $275.87 and as low as $157.83 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 4.86% at $261.50 at time of publication.

Photo: Paul Sableman from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

