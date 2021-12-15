International Paper Plans To Build Corrugated Packaging Plant In Pennsylvania
- International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) plans to build a corrugated packaging plant in Atglen, Pennsylvania.
- The company expects the facility to expand its Industrial Packaging footprint in the northeastern U.S.
- The company schedules to begin the construction in Q1 of 2022, with the plant fully operational in the Q1 of 2023.
- The facility will employ approximately 150 team members.
- Price Action: IP shares are trading higher by 0.20% at $45.63 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.