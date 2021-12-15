 Skip to main content

International Paper Plans To Build Corrugated Packaging Plant In Pennsylvania
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 1:51pm   Comments

  • International Paper Co (NYSE: IPplans to build a corrugated packaging plant in Atglen, Pennsylvania.
  • The company expects the facility to expand its Industrial Packaging footprint in the northeastern U.S.
  • The company schedules to begin the construction in Q1 of 2022, with the plant fully operational in the Q1 of 2023.
  • The facility will employ approximately 150 team members.
  • Price Action: IP shares are trading higher by 0.20% at $45.63 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

