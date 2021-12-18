Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: JPMorgan Chase, General Motors, Nikola, Reddit And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story examines the impact of rising interest rates on the stock market next year.

Other featured articles discuss the impact of Reddit's plans for an IPO on its users and an investment bank paying a hefty fine for violating SEC rules.

Also, see which two automakers began deliveries of EVs to customers this week and the country of Turkey facing financial peril as its currency drops and markets fall.

"Don’t Expect Big Returns From the Stock Market Next Year as Interest Rates Rise" by Nicholas Jasinski looks at how corporate earnings and economic growth are expected to decelerate next year, and this adds up to a forecast for diminished equity returns, negative returns on bonds, and increased volatility across asset classes.

In "A Reddit IPO? Users of WallStreetBets Have Their Doubts" Connor Smith explores how users of the social-media company Reddit are voicing their concerns about how the company's attempt to cash-in may backfire and harm the users' experience.

"JPMorgan Is Fined $200M for Doing Business on Personal Phones, Email" by Bill Alpert says JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) will pay $200 million in fines after admitting that employees made widespread use of personal phones, emails and text messages to conduct official business, violating the record-keeping rules of both the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Al Root writes about General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) and Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) announcing that they have started delivering new electric vehicles to customers in "GM and Nikola Are Now Delivering Electric Trucks. The EV Transition Is Getting Real."

In "Turkey’s Currency Is in Free Fall — and Its Stock Market Just Had a Very Bad Day" Pierre Briançon reports on a big drop in the Turkish markets as the Turkish central bank on Thursday once again cut interest rates, to 14%, shortly after President Erdogan announced a 50% raise of the minimum wage for 2022.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

