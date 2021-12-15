 Skip to main content

Walmart To Build New Fulfillment Center In Salt Lake City, Utah
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 15, 2021 9:27am   Comments
  • Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMTplans to build a new fulfillment center in Salt Lake City, Utah, to support its eCommerce business. 
  • The 1,000,000+ square-foot facility is scheduled to open in the summer of 2022 and will create about 450 full-time, permanent jobs. 
  • The retailer plans to use the facility to fulfill online orders placed on Walmart.com.
  • Walmart operates 3 distribution centers, 59 retail stores and employs 20,000+ associates in the state of Utah.
  • In Q3 of FY22, Walmart's U.S. eCommerce sales grew 8% for the quarter and 87% over the past two years.
  • Price Action: WMT shares are trading lower by 0.23% at $144.61 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

