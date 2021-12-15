Walmart To Build New Fulfillment Center In Salt Lake City, Utah
- Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) plans to build a new fulfillment center in Salt Lake City, Utah, to support its eCommerce business.
- The 1,000,000+ square-foot facility is scheduled to open in the summer of 2022 and will create about 450 full-time, permanent jobs.
- The retailer plans to use the facility to fulfill online orders placed on Walmart.com.
- Walmart operates 3 distribution centers, 59 retail stores and employs 20,000+ associates in the state of Utah.
- In Q3 of FY22, Walmart's U.S. eCommerce sales grew 8% for the quarter and 87% over the past two years.
- Price Action: WMT shares are trading lower by 0.23% at $144.61 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.