Raymond James Sees 10% Upside In Shenandoah
- Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ: SHEN) (Shentel) to Outperform from Market Perform with a $29 price target. The price target implies a 10% upside.
- Louthan assumed coverage of the stock following the successful sale of its wireless business and the transition to becoming a pure-play wireline network and tower infrastructure provider.
- He sees a significant growth opportunity to expand its fiber-based broadband footprint as well as "a solid growth plan."
- Shenandoah, with its subsidiaries, provides various broadband communication products and services via its wireless, cable, fiber optic, and fixed wireless networks to customers in the mid-Atlantic U.S.
- Price Action: SHEN shares traded higher by 3.94% at $26.36 on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for SHEN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2021
|Raymond James
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Aug 2021
|B. Riley Securities
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Aug 2021
|Raymond James
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Market Perform
View More Analyst Ratings for SHEN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Upgrades Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas