Raymond James Sees 10% Upside In Shenandoah
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 2:58pm   Comments
  • Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ: SHEN) (Shentel) to Outperform from Market Perform with a $29 price target. The price target implies a 10% upside.
  • Louthan assumed coverage of the stock following the successful sale of its wireless business and the transition to becoming a pure-play wireline network and tower infrastructure provider. 
  • He sees a significant growth opportunity to expand its fiber-based broadband footprint as well as "a solid growth plan."
  • Shenandoah, with its subsidiaries, provides various broadband communication products and services via its wireless, cable, fiber optic, and fixed wireless networks to customers in the mid-Atlantic U.S. 
  • Price Action: SHEN shares traded higher by 3.94% at $26.36 on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for SHEN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2021Raymond JamesUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Aug 2021B. Riley SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy
Aug 2021Raymond JamesUpgradesUnderperformMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for SHEN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

