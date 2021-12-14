Thorne HealthTech Inks Multi-Year Partnership With Human Powered Health Cycling Team
- Thorne HealthTech Inc (NASDAQ: THRN) has signed a multi-year partnership with a professional cycling team Human Powered Health, formerly known as Rally Cycling.
- Thorne will serve as the cycling team's Official Personalized Health Solutions Partner.
- The partnership will equip the athletes of Human Powered Health with Thorne's health testing and nutritional supplements needed to enhance their performance.
- Price Action: THRN shares are trading higher by 1.46% at $6.26 on the last check Tuesday.
