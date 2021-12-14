 Skip to main content

Thorne HealthTech Inks Multi-Year Partnership With Human Powered Health Cycling Team
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 12:57pm   Comments
  • Thorne HealthTech Inc (NASDAQ: THRN) has signed a multi-year partnership with a professional cycling team Human Powered Health, formerly known as Rally Cycling.
  • Thorne will serve as the cycling team's Official Personalized Health Solutions Partner. 
  • The partnership will equip the athletes of Human Powered Health with Thorne's health testing and nutritional supplements needed to enhance their performance.
  • Price Action: THRN shares are trading higher by 1.46% at $6.26 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

