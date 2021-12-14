 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

YouTube TV Warns Subscribers They Could Lose Disney Channels This Week
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 14, 2021 10:36am   Comments
Share:
YouTube TV Warns Subscribers They Could Lose Disney Channels This Week

Subscribers to Alphabet’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) YouTube TV are being warned they could possibly lose access to the Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) network lineup by the end of this week if contract negotiations between the companies fail.

What Happened: Disney’s contract with YouTube TV for its ABC-owned stations, its ESPN offerings, Disney channels, Freeform, FX networks and National Geographic channels are scheduled to expire on Dec. 17 at 11:59 p.m. ET, according to a Variety report.

YouTube is placing the blame on the stalled negotiations on Disney, issuing a statement that if “Disney offers us equitable terms, we’ll renew our agreement with them. However, if we are unable to reach a deal by Friday, the Disney-owned channels will no longer be available on YouTube TV and we will decrease our monthly price by $15, from $64.99 to $49.99 (while this content remains off our platform).”

For its part, Disney issued its own statement boasting it has a “highly successful track record of negotiating such agreements with providers of all types and sizes across the country and is committed to working with Google to reach a fair, market-based agreement.”

Related Link: Analysis: Why Did Disney's 'West Side Story' Flop On Opening Weekend?

What's Next: YouTube advised its subscribers that if the companies cannot reach an agreement, they could “consider signing up for their own service, the Disney Bundle, which they offer for $13.99/month.”

The spat with Disney is the latest carriage deal confrontation that YouTube TV has undertaken. Earlier in the fall, it had a similar give-and-take with Comcast Corporation’s (NASDAQ: CMCSA) NBCUniversal, and last week it settled simmering differences with Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) that resulted in YouTube TV being taken off the Roku platform.

Photo: StockSnap / Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + DIS)

Morgan Stanley Sees Disney Suffer From Confidence Crisis; Cuts Price Target By 12%
Netflix Fires Up Disney, Amazon Rivalry By Cutting Prices In India; Analyst Cut Disney's Price Target
Disney Optimistic About Renewing Distribution Agreement With YouTube
Analysis: Why Did Disney's 'West Side Story' Flop On Opening Weekend?
Read Why Keybanc Is Bullish On Disney
Alphabet Whale Trades Spotted
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: carriage deal contract negotiations Disney networks YouTube TVNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com