Village Farms To Voluntarily Delist From TSX; To Remain Listed On Nasdaq
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 8:33am   Comments
Village Farms To Voluntarily Delist From TSX; To Remain Listed On Nasdaq
  • Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ: VFF) has received approval for voluntary delisting its common shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), effective at the close of markets on December 31, 2021.
  • The company believes the trading volume of its common shares on the TSX no longer justified the expense and administrative requirements of maintaining the listing.
  • Village Farms' common shares have been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2019.
  • After delisting from the TSX, Village Farms' shareholders can trade their common shares through their brokers on Nasdaq.
  • Price Action: VFF shares closed lower by 2.19% at $6.26 on Monday.

