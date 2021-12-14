Village Farms To Voluntarily Delist From TSX; To Remain Listed On Nasdaq
- Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ: VFF) has received approval for voluntary delisting its common shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), effective at the close of markets on December 31, 2021.
- The company believes the trading volume of its common shares on the TSX no longer justified the expense and administrative requirements of maintaining the listing.
- Village Farms' common shares have been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2019.
- After delisting from the TSX, Village Farms' shareholders can trade their common shares through their brokers on Nasdaq.
- Price Action: VFF shares closed lower by 2.19% at $6.26 on Monday.
