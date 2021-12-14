 Skip to main content

Warren Buffett-Backed BYD To Ramp Up EV Foray, Aims To Sell 600,000 Battery-Operated Units In 2022
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 14, 2021 1:08am   Comments
Warren Buffett-backed Chinese automaker BYD Co (OTC: BYDDY) is aiming to sell 600,000 battery-operated electric vehicles in 2022, cnEVpost reported on Monday, citing a local newspaper. 

What Happened: The automaker also aims to sell between 500,000 to 600,000 plug-in hybrids next year.

The automaker sold a total of 91,219 new energy vehicles in November, a more than three-fold jump, of which battery electric vehicles contributed 46,137 units and the rest was sales from plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. 

The automaker expects to grab a market share of about 25 percent in China. BYD currently has about 18% share in the NEV category.

BYD has already sold 509,838 new energy vehicles so far this year. 

See Also: Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Beats Nio To The Punch As It Begins EV Deliveries In Norway

Why It Matters: BYD competes with a a number of electric vehicle makers in China including the global market leader Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and local startups such as Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV), Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI).

Chinese electric automakers are now looking to expand overseas after quickly establishing a presence in home country. In August, BYD began shipping the electric sports utility vehicle Tang to Norway.

BYD, which started off as a battery maker, has been focusing on switching to a fully electric vehicle lineup and its current new energy vehicle portfolio consists of cars, buses, and trucks.

Price Action: BYD shares, which have risen 29.59% so far this year, closed 2.64% lower at $72.7 on Monday.

Photo: Courtesy of BYD

