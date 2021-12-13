 Skip to main content

Yellow Logistics Expands Pool Distribution Services To Dallas Markets
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 2:16pm   Comments
Yellow Logistics Expands Pool Distribution Services To Dallas Markets
  • Yellow Corp's (NASDAQ: YELL) custom logistics brokerage Yellow Logistics expands its retail pool distribution with a new facility in Mesquite, Texas.
  • The new location is a 138,000 sq. ft. facility with 23 processing doors and a large, gated trailer drop lot. 
  • The company noted that the pool distribution program consolidates retailers' inventory and assures product distribution through a route optimization process.
  • "Opening this facility in Mesquite will expand the availability of time-defined service for large retailers in the Dallas market," commented Jason Bergman, Yellow Chief Commercial Officer, and Yellow Logistics President.
  • Price Action: YELL shares are trading lower by 8.21% at $12.74 on the last check Monday.

