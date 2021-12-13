Yellow Logistics Expands Pool Distribution Services To Dallas Markets
- Yellow Corp's (NASDAQ: YELL) custom logistics brokerage Yellow Logistics expands its retail pool distribution with a new facility in Mesquite, Texas.
- The new location is a 138,000 sq. ft. facility with 23 processing doors and a large, gated trailer drop lot.
- The company noted that the pool distribution program consolidates retailers' inventory and assures product distribution through a route optimization process.
- "Opening this facility in Mesquite will expand the availability of time-defined service for large retailers in the Dallas market," commented Jason Bergman, Yellow Chief Commercial Officer, and Yellow Logistics President.
- Price Action: YELL shares are trading lower by 8.21% at $12.74 on the last check Monday.
