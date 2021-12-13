 Skip to main content

Deere Plans To Open New Chicago Office In 2022
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 12:47pm   Comments
Deere Plans To Open New Chicago Office In 2022
  • Deere & Co (NYSE: DE) expands its U.S. footprint with a new Chicago office, expected to open in late summer/early fall 2022. The new space is located in the Fulton Market neighborhood.
  • Deere plans to add 150 Information Technology jobs over the next two years, with the goal of hiring a total of 300 positions to support IT and additional roles within the company.
  • The facility will target IT capabilities in eCommerce, cloud, data and analytics, and various innovation-related technical skills. 
  • The investment includes an EDGE agreement offered by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO).
  • Price Action: DE shares are trading lower by 2.24% at $350.23 on the last check Monday.

