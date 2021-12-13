5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the communication services sector that may be worth watching:

Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) - P/E: 2.24 Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) - P/E: 7.89 Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) - P/E: 7.4 Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) - P/E: 8.62 Reading Intl (NASDAQ:RDI) - P/E: 7.26

Jiayin Gr has been featured as a value stock. Jiayin Gr's Q3 EPS sits at 0.36, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Mobile TeleSystems looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of 0.27, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.86%, which has decreased by 10.69% from 15.55% last quarter.

Most recently, Baidu reported earnings per share at 2.28, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 2.39. Most recently, Opera reported earnings per share at 0.26, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.42. Reading Intl saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.53 in Q2 to -0.46 now.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.