 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sonoco, Asiana Cargo Ink Lease Agreement For Pegasus ULD Container
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2021 9:02am   Comments
Share:
Sonoco, Asiana Cargo Ink Lease Agreement For Pegasus ULD Container
  • Sonoco Products Co (NYSE: SON) unit Sonoco ThermoSafe has signed a global partnership agreement with South Korean airline Asiana Airlines Inc for leasing the new Pegasus ULD temperature-controlled bulk shipping container. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The agreement enables pharmaceutical freight forwarders access to Pegasus ULD containers directly from Asiana Airlines.
  • Sonoco ThermoSafe's Pegasus ULD is an FAA and EASA-approved passive bulk temperature-controlled ULD container for pharmaceutical use.
  • The Pegasus ULD contains a fully integrated, FAA-approved telemetry system providing real-time, cloud-based data on payload and ambient temperature and key environmental factors, synchronized with GPS location.
  • Price Action: SON shares closed higher by 0.47% at $59.89 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SON)

Sonoco-Alcore To Hike Tube & Core Prices In EMEA Region
Sonoco Products Tightens FY21 Base EPS Outlook, Warns On Cost Pressure
Sonoco Products: Q3 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For October 21, 2021
A Preview Of Sonoco Products's Earnings
What Does Sonoco Products Debt Look Like?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com