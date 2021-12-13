Sonoco, Asiana Cargo Ink Lease Agreement For Pegasus ULD Container
- Sonoco Products Co (NYSE: SON) unit Sonoco ThermoSafe has signed a global partnership agreement with South Korean airline Asiana Airlines Inc for leasing the new Pegasus ULD temperature-controlled bulk shipping container. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- The agreement enables pharmaceutical freight forwarders access to Pegasus ULD containers directly from Asiana Airlines.
- Sonoco ThermoSafe's Pegasus ULD is an FAA and EASA-approved passive bulk temperature-controlled ULD container for pharmaceutical use.
- The Pegasus ULD contains a fully integrated, FAA-approved telemetry system providing real-time, cloud-based data on payload and ambient temperature and key environmental factors, synchronized with GPS location.
- Price Action: SON shares closed higher by 0.47% at $59.89 on Friday.
