5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(NASDAQ: KLIC) President and CEO Fusen E. Chen disposed a total of 60000 shares at an average price of $67.90. The insider received $4,073,820.50 as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: The company, last month, reported fourth quarter net revenue of $485.3 million.

The company, last month, reported fourth quarter net revenue of $485.3 million. What Kulicke and Soffa Industries Does: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc is a United States-based company that is principally engaged in designing, manufacturing, and selling capital equipment and expendable tools that are used for assembling semiconductor devices.

KB Home

(NYSE: KBH) Director Melissa Lora sold a total of 24393 shares at an average price of $40.83. The insider received $995,966.19 from selling those shares. What’s Happening: KB Home recently announced the grand opening of Belterra, a new, single-family home community in Apex.

KB Home recently announced the grand opening of Belterra, a new, single-family home community in Apex. What KB Home Does: KB Home is an American construction company that focuses on residential construction. The company builds single-family homes and communities across Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, Texas, North Carolina, and the Washington, D.C., area. KB Home operates in several markets and focuses on first-time and move-up homebuyers.

Verra Mobility

(NASDAQ: VRRM) Director Tom Gores sold a total of 8207821 shares at an average price of $14.75. The insider received $121,065,359.75 as a result of the transaction. What’s Happening: Verra Mobility recently announced secondary offering of 8.2 million shares of common stock.

Verra Mobility recently announced secondary offering of 8.2 million shares of common stock. What Verra Mobility Does: Verra Mobility Corp provides smart transportation solutions. The company develops and uses technology and data intelligence to help make transportation safer and easier.

Switch

(NYSE: SWCH) Chief Construction Officer Teresa A Borden sold a total of 50000 shares at an average price of $26.32. The insider received $1,316,155.00 from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Switch, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results..

Switch, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.. What Switch Does: Switch Inc is a US-based technology infrastructure company. It is engaged in designing, constructing, and operating hyper-scale data centers.

Johnson Controls International