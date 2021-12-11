Dogecoin Tesla Cybertruck In Gold/Bronze Color? Elon Musk Says That Would Be Sick

byBibhu Pattnaik
December 11, 2021 11:19 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Tesla Cybertruck In Gold/Bronze Color? Elon Musk Says That Would Be Sick

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk recently responded to a tweet in which a user shared an image of a golden Cybertruck featuring a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) logo. 

Musk replied, indicating he supports for this kind of color choice for the Cybertruck. 

Tesla Cybertruck's entire body is made of stainless steel without a paint job, but Musk has previously confirmed it will be offered in different colors, including matte black.

Musk often endorses Dogecoin, and his love for the meme coin is reflected in his tweets and reactions. 

Recently Musk responded to a tweet about high transaction fees on the Ethereum blockchain, saying that DOGE can be used to make DeFi more accessible to everyone.

Musk tweeted saying, “Dooooge”, referring to his favorite cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

Last month, Musk replied to a tweet that called attention to the dangers and pitfalls of leveraged Dogecoin trading. Musk was reacting to a post by Twitter user Mishaboar. 

Musk has also been advocating that Doge should break its dependence on centralized exchanges like Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Binance

Binance and Robinhood are some of the cryptocurrency exchanges that support Dogecoin. These exchanges allow users to buy and sell coins using fiat or other cryptocurrencies.

Related Link: Chart Wars – Dog Fight Edition: Will Dogecoin Or Shiba Inu Cryptos Break From This Pattern First?

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets General

Related Articles

Here Are The Most-Discussed Cryptos On Twitter In November; Shiba Inu Beats Biggies Fair And Square

Here Are The Most-Discussed Cryptos On Twitter In November; Shiba Inu Beats Biggies Fair And Square

High-flying cryptocurrencies have fallen back to earth from stratospheric levels amid profit taking that gained momentum following the emergence of the omicron variant threat. Notwithstanding the current lean patch, digital currencies are hugely popular with investors. read more
Benzinga Asks: Are You Buying Crypto Or NFTs As Gifts For The Holidays? Here Are The Results

Benzinga Asks: Are You Buying Crypto Or NFTs As Gifts For The Holidays? Here Are The Results

One topic that is likely to come up at holiday work parties and family gatherings is the idea to gift crypto or NFTs. read more
Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 3.88% lower at $0.17 over 24 hours leading up to early Friday morning. What’s Moving? DOGE has plunged 18.78% over a seven-day trailing period. The meme cryptocurrency traded 0.96% lower against Bitcoin and rose 2% against Ethereum. read more
These Coins Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Continue To Strike Major Gains Today Even As Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Slump

These Coins Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Continue To Strike Major Gains Today Even As Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Slump

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Thursday night even as both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu tumbled. read more