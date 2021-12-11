Dogecoin Tesla Cybertruck In Gold/Bronze Color? Elon Musk Says That Would Be Sick

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk recently responded to a tweet in which a user shared an image of a golden Cybertruck featuring a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) logo.

Musk replied, indicating he supports for this kind of color choice for the Cybertruck.

Imbued gold/bronze color would be sick — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021

Tesla Cybertruck's entire body is made of stainless steel without a paint job, but Musk has previously confirmed it will be offered in different colors, including matte black.

Musk often endorses Dogecoin, and his love for the meme coin is reflected in his tweets and reactions.

Recently Musk responded to a tweet about high transaction fees on the Ethereum blockchain, saying that DOGE can be used to make DeFi more accessible to everyone.

Musk tweeted saying, “Dooooge”, referring to his favorite cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

Last month, Musk replied to a tweet that called attention to the dangers and pitfalls of leveraged Dogecoin trading. Musk was reacting to a post by Twitter user Mishaboar.

Musk has also been advocating that Doge should break its dependence on centralized exchanges like Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Binance.

Binance and Robinhood are some of the cryptocurrency exchanges that support Dogecoin. These exchanges allow users to buy and sell coins using fiat or other cryptocurrencies.

