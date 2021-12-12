 Skip to main content

Homeland Security Warns Of Critical Flaw In Widely Used Software By Apple, Cloudflare, Minecraft
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 12, 2021 3:22pm   Comments
Homeland Security Warns Of Critical Flaw In Widely Used Software By Apple, Cloudflare, Minecraft

The Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) top cyber official has urged the government and private-sector organizations to address a critical cybersecurity flaw. 

DHS's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has warned Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), website security firm Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET), and video games giant Minecraft

According to CISA, the vulnerability is in Java-based software known as "Log4j" which these companies widely use. 

CISA Director Jen Easterly said, "This vulnerability presents an urgent challenge to network defenders given its general use. End users will be reliant on their vendors, and the vendor community must immediately identify, mitigate, and patch the wide array of products using this software."

The vulnerability can offer a hacker a relatively easy way to access an organization's computer server. From there, an attacker could devise other ways to access systems on an organization's network.

However, the Apache Software Foundation, which manages the Log4j software, has released a security fix for organizations to apply.

According to GreyNoise Intelligence, the number of devices trying to exploit the vulnerability had more than doubled from Friday to Saturday.

GreyNoise had been consulting with large tech companies and government organizations about mitigating the impact of malicious cyber activity.

Related Link: With Governments Becoming Victims of CyberCrime, How Will They Respond?

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Apple Cloudflare Inc Log4j MinecraftNews Top Stories Tech General Best of Benzinga

