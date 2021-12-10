Peloton Kills Off 'Sex And The City' TV Character: Here's What The Company Had To Say

The beloved show “Sex and the City” returned with a new spinoff, “And Just Like That,” that brought back several of the main characters from the show that debuted in 1998. A well-known character from the series was killed off in the first episode due to an accident involving well-known Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON).

What Happened: First, it should go without saying that there will be spoilers listed below. If you haven’t watched “And Just Like That” and plan on doing so, please wait to read this article.

Premiering on AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) streaming platform HBO Max on Dec. 9, “And Just Like That” was described as “a new chapter of 'Sex and the City.'” Two episodes are now available on HBO Max of the new show.

“The limited series reboot that premiered Thursday on HBO Max and ends with the death of a beloved character after a vigorous workout, has cast an uncomfortable spotlight on the Peloton bike,” an article on Los Angeles Times writes.

The character killed off is John James Preston, also known as Mr. Big. Played by Chris Noth, Mr. Big is one of the most important characters in the series. According to IMDB, Noth appeared in 41 episodes of the original series, tied for the most after the four co-stars.

“I don’t know if series creator Michael Patrick King has a particular grudge against the fitness company — maybe he’s just a SoulCycle guy? — but rarely in the history of pop culture has an enviable product placement ever gone quite so wrong,” the LA Times article reads.

Peloton was featured in the episode as part of a plot of characters Carrie and Big bonding over new hobbies like cooking and listening to records. Big enjoyed the new hobby of riding his Peloton Bike thanks to the pandemic.

A Peloton Bike is shown in the episode and Peloton instructor Jess King is featured as the fictional instructor character Allegra. Peloton confirmed to the LA Times that they were aware King and the bike would appear in the episode.

After Big completes his 1,000th ride on the Peloton Bike, he dies in the shower at home. Wife Carrie finds Big later in the episode.

“And just like that, Big died,” character Carrie says in a voiceover after the event.

Peloton Responds: The LA Times reached out to Peloton to get a comment on the unfortunate product placement on the new series.

“I’m sure ‘SATC’ fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack,” Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum said. Steinbaum is a preventative cardiologist and member of Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council.

Steinbaum hit back at the notion that a Peloton product killed Mr. Big.

“Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6. These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death.”

Steinbaum took it a step further and suggested that actively riding his Peloton Bike may have helped delay a cardiac event for Mr. Big.

“More than 80% of all cardiac-related deaths are preventable through lifestyle, diet and exercise modification. The good news is Peloton helps you track heart rate while your ride, so you can do it safely.”

Peloton faced negative press and consumer focus earlier this year with the death of a child due to its treadmill device, which prompted a very public and delayed recall by the company.

Price Action: PTON shares are down 6.23% to $38.17 Friday on the news of the episode and an analyst downgrade.

Photo: Courtesy HBO Max