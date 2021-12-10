 Skip to main content

Capstone Inks 10-Year Parts, Labor FPP Service Contract In New Mexico
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2021 2:53pm   Comments
  • Capstone Green Energy Corp (NASDAQ: CGRN) distributor Horizon Power Systems has signed a 10-year Parts and Labor Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contract for a C800S (800 kilowatts) Signature Series energy system installed at a remote gas compression station in Southeast New Mexico. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The remote gas compression station replaced their out-of-date natural gas reciprocating engines with the Capstone Green Energy C800S energy system to handle the additional loads.
  • Commissioned in October 2020, the C800S provides 24x7 prime power to the station's A/C loads with N+1 redundancy and also meets New Mexico's emissions requirements without additional after treatment.
  • Price Action: CGRN shares traded higher by 5.02% at $4.66 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

