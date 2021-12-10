Why ABVC BioPharma Shares Are Trading Higher On Friday?
- ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: ABVC) shares gained during the market trading session on continued momentum from yesterday's dietary supplement distribution deal and after a favorable report from Zacks Small-Cap Research.
- Yesterday, ABVC Biopharma announced that BioKey would produce dietary supplements derived from the maitake mushroom in tablet and liquid forms.
- In addition, BioKey has entered into a three-year distribution agreement with Define Biotech Co Ltd, Taiwan-based pharmaceutical marketing.
- Zacks Small-Cap Research analyst M. Marin highlighted the company's two lead candidates, ABV-1505 and Vitargus (ABV-1701).
- ABV-1505 is in Phase 2 for adult attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Zacks values the ABVC stock at $9.50.
- In 2022, ABVC is planning to begin a self-funded pivotal trial for Vitargus for retinal detachment vitreous hemorrhage.
- Price Action: ABVC shares gained almost 20% at $4.08 before pulling back at $3.53, +6.68% during the market session on the last check Friday.
