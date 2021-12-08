 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Electric Last Mile Partners With Nauto To Advance Driver Safety
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 1:42pm   Comments
Share:
Electric Last Mile Partners With Nauto To Advance Driver Safety
  • Nauto, an AI-based vehicle safety technology provider, has launched a partnership with Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: ELMS). The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • ELMS plans to offer Nauto's advanced predictive-AI fleet safety platform as a customer option, available pre-installed on new vehicles.
  • The partnership will help the drivers of ELMS vehicles avoid collisions and enable fleet managers to improve operational efficiency, reduce vehicle downtime and provide cost savings from discounted insurance premiums.
  • Nauto's safety platform option will be available through the ELMS Air + Driver Safety Package.
  • Customers of ELMS' Urban Delivery and Urban Utility vehicles will leverage Nauto's technology across various industries, including parcel delivery, telecom, utilities, hauling, and e-commerce.
  • Price Action: ELMS shares are trading higher by 4.07% at $7.42 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ELMS)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Electric Last Mile Solutions Announces Opening Of Urban Mobility Lab In San Francisco
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com