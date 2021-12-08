Electric Last Mile Partners With Nauto To Advance Driver Safety
- Nauto, an AI-based vehicle safety technology provider, has launched a partnership with Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: ELMS). The financial terms were not disclosed.
- ELMS plans to offer Nauto's advanced predictive-AI fleet safety platform as a customer option, available pre-installed on new vehicles.
- The partnership will help the drivers of ELMS vehicles avoid collisions and enable fleet managers to improve operational efficiency, reduce vehicle downtime and provide cost savings from discounted insurance premiums.
- Nauto's safety platform option will be available through the ELMS Air + Driver Safety Package.
- Customers of ELMS' Urban Delivery and Urban Utility vehicles will leverage Nauto's technology across various industries, including parcel delivery, telecom, utilities, hauling, and e-commerce.
- Price Action: ELMS shares are trading higher by 4.07% at $7.42 on the last check Wednesday.
