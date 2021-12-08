 Skip to main content

Trucker Crisis Hampers Amazon's Holiday Season Aspirations
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 1:43pm   Comments
  • Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) efforts to recruit big-rig contractors to move products across its web of warehouses is struggling with a trucker shortage, Reuters reports.
  • The e-commerce giant expects a record number of packages this holiday season. 
  • The Amazon Freight Partners (AFP) project aims to enlist independent trucking companies to transport goods between Amazon facilities.
  • The trucking network puts small AFPs in fierce competition for drivers against Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE: UPS).
  • Labor woes are particularly acute for big-rig trucking firms because their drivers need more credentials, including commercial drivers' licenses, and insurers increasingly demand two years' experience. 
  • Skilled drivers can hop to a new job with better compensation amid record demand for consumer goods.
  • Amazon sees trucking expense in the form of higher wages, more worker incentives, and inflation to double for the current holiday quarter.
  • Truckers' pay did not keep pace with inflation, leaving "real" earnings at 70% of what they were in the 1970s, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). 
  • Federal limits on daily working hours, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other hurdles prompted many truck drivers to quit.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.16% at $3,528.94 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

