Why Paysafe Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 08, 2021 10:56am   Comments
Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced company leadership and directors purchased $2.8 million in common shares.

Paysafe CEO Philip McHugh purchased approximately 290,000 shares of Paysafe for approximately $1 million on Dec. 3.

Paysafe said that other executive officers and independent board members also purchased approximately 447,000 shares of Paysafe for approximately $1.8 million between Nov. 12 and Dec. 3.

The insider buying information was made available via press release.

Paysafe is focused on providing secure payment solutions to businesses of all sizes.

PSFE Price Action: Paysafe has traded as high as $15.65 and as low as $3.18 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 11.10% at $4.04 at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Philip McHugh why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Insider Trades Movers Trading Ideas

