Why Paysafe Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced company leadership and directors purchased $2.8 million in common shares.

Paysafe CEO Philip McHugh purchased approximately 290,000 shares of Paysafe for approximately $1 million on Dec. 3.

Paysafe said that other executive officers and independent board members also purchased approximately 447,000 shares of Paysafe for approximately $1.8 million between Nov. 12 and Dec. 3.

The insider buying information was made available via press release.

Paysafe is focused on providing secure payment solutions to businesses of all sizes.

PSFE Price Action: Paysafe has traded as high as $15.65 and as low as $3.18 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 11.10% at $4.04 at time of publication.