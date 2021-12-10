If You Invested $1,000 In Intel Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 28.1%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way.

Intel’s Bumpy Ride: One company that has been a disappointing investment in the last year has been semiconductor giant Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC).

Intel has continued to struggle with production issues and losing market share to competitors NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD).

At the beginning of 2020, Intel shares were trading at $60.97. By the beginning of March, the stock was down to $55.79 as news of the coronavirus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic.

When the market crashed during the U.S. COVID-19 outbreak in March, Intel shares dropped as low as $43.63 during the height of the pandemic fears.

When the market bounced in late March 2020, Intel began to rebound as well. The stock surpassed $60 per share in April, eventually peaking at $65.11 in June.

Unfortunately, Intel didn’t maintain the momentum of the broader market in the second half of 2020. In fact, the stock didn’t actually hit its low point of 2020 until it dipped to $43.61 in October before finishing the year at $49.82.

Intel In 2021, Beyond: After a lackluster 2020, Intel has had several key headlines in 2021 that have generated volatility for the stock.

The biggest news of the year came in January when Intel announced CEO Robert Swan would be replaced by VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) CEO Pat Gelsinger. The headline sent Intel shares surging more than 8.6% to their highest level in six months.

Intel stock peaked at $68.48 in April before quickly reversing course, pulling all the way back to below $55 in May.

In June Intel announced a strategy shift that includes investing $44 billion in a series of massive new chip fabrication plants in the U.S., Europe and Israel. The new strategy failed to wow the market and Intel shares dropped back below $50 in October.

Even the recent rally following news that Intel plans to IPO its Mobileye autonomous vehicle unit was short-lived. After initially spiking from around $51 to as high as $55, the stock has since pulled back to $52.54.

Intel investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated a lackluster return on their investment at this point. In fact, $1,000 in Intel stock bought on Dec. 8, 2020, would be worth about $1,070 today, assuming reinvested dividends.

Looking Ahead: Analysts are expecting more underperformance from Intel in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 34 analysts covering the stock is $55, suggesting a 5% upside from current levels.

Photo: Weldo Kircsch via Intel