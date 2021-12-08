5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the utilities sector that may be worth watching:

Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) - P/E: 3.68 Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) - P/E: 2.77 Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) - P/E: 8.64 Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) - P/E: 7.69 UGI (NYSE:UGI) - P/E: 6.43

Kenon Hldgs has reported Q3 earnings per share at 3.45, which has increased by 7.81% compared to Q2, which was 3.2. Kenon Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Pampa Energia experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.94 in Q2 and is now 2.36. Pampa Energia does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Enel Americas reported earnings per share at 0.0, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.0. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 12.11%, which has increased by 7.85% from last quarter's yield of 4.26%.

Most recently, Suburban Propane Partners reported earnings per share at -0.19, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at -0.16. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.14%, which has decreased by 0.42% from 8.56% last quarter.

This quarter, UGI experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.13 in Q3 and is now -0.34. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.05%, which has increased by 0.09% from 2.96% last quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.