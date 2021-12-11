Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Oracle, Peloton, Paysafe, Sportradar And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story examines why the latest inflation numbers didn't stop the market bulls, as the S&P 500 reached to a record close on Friday.

Other featured articles discuss Oracle's transition into the cloud and why Peloton stock continues getting hammered.

Also, see the prospects for stocks related to sports betting and the CEO of an online payments company isn't dissuaded by analysts.

"Why the Markets Shrugged Off the Latest Inflation Numbers" by Randall W. Forsyth looks at how the bond and stock markets reacted to news that inflation at the retail level was running at a 39-year high in November.

In "Oracle Stock Soared to a Record. Earnings Show More Shifting to the Cloud" Eric J. Savitz looks at the promising future for Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) stock as it rocketed to an all-time high on Friday following impressive November quarter earnings. Investors are seeing signs of progress in the company’s transition into a cloud-based software provider.

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) stock can’t catch a break, that's the premise explored by Connor Smith in "Peloton Stock Falls to Lowest Close in More Than a Year," which points out that an unfortunate bit of product placement in the new version of Sex and the City didn’t help.

"Paysafe Stock Has Had a Tough Year. Executives Are Snapping Up Shares" by Karishma Vanjani looks at how Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE)'s CEO Philip McHugh bought approximately 290,000 shares of common stock of the U.K.-based online payments company, even as several analysts cut their price targets on the stock following the earnings news.

Bill Alpert writes about the growth of sports betting in the U.S. and how companies like Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) are playing a key role in the industry's expansion in "Sportradar’s Bet: Winning Big on Sports Betting Data."

Also in this week's Barron's:

Hedge fund giant Ray Dalio says there are 3 big things to worry about

says there are 3 big things to worry about How a stainless steelmaker is benefiting from a big demand for autos and appliances

Why Copper and Silver have taken very different paths, and what's ahead next year

Why roughly two million Covid survivors have left the U.S. workforce

Why some owners of cryptos are handing their holdings to lending companies

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

