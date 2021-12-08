 Skip to main content

Apple Eases iOS Privacy Policy For Snap, Meta, Others: FT
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 2:39pm   Comments
Apple Eases iOS Privacy Policy For Snap, Meta, Others: FT

Financial Times reports that Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has permitted app developers to collect data from its 1 billion iPhone users for targeted advertising. 

  • In May, Apple communicated its privacy changes allowing iPhone users to opt-out of tracking by apps by simply checking the appropriate option.
  • However, seven months later, companies including Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) and Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) continued to share user-level signals from iPhones so long the data was anonymized and aggregated than tied to specific user profiles. 
  • Cory Munchbach, COO at customer data platform BlueConic, said Apple had to stand back from a strict reading of its rules because the disruption to the mobile ads ecosystem would be too significant. 
  • "Apple can't put themselves in a situation where they are basically gutting their top-performing apps from a user-consumption perspective," she said. "That would ultimately hurt iOS."
  • However, allowing opaque third parties to utilize user-level data, Apple is in effect trusting the very same groups that CEO Tim Cook lambasted as "hucksters just looking to make a quick buck." 
  • Companies aggregating user-level data said apps continue to "leak" information like the user's IP addresses and location because some require such information to function.  
  • Related Content: How Apple's Privacy Policy Change Affected Advertising Business?
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 2.21% at $174.92 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

