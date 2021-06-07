 Skip to main content

Apple's Privacy Rule Gaps Trigger Concerns: FT
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 1:08pm   Comments
Apple's Privacy Rule Gaps Trigger Concerns: FT
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been forced to tighten its April privacy rules following warnings regarding user data collection despite opting out of tracking, the Financial Times reported.
  • Third parties continue to identify non-consenting users by employing different methods triggering confusion over the iPhone maker’s new policies.
  • A vendor reportedly managed to continue collecting data on over 95% of its iOS users through a secret method called “fingerprinting” despite Apple’s ban on the tactic.
  • Some ad tech groups believed that the probabilistic identification methods could bypass Apple’s new norms as the method depended on temporary, aggregated data instead of unique or permanent device IDs.
  • Marketing strategy consultant Eric Seufert expects Apple to elaborate on the matter shortly and possibly during its annual developers’ conference on Monday.
  • Seufert drew parallels with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google’s multiple lawsuits for not turning off its location history in 2018.
  • Price action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.39% at $125.05 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Briefs Financial TimesNews Tech Media

